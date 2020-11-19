Taapsee Pannu is one of the most active actresses in Bollywood right now. The talented actress does multiple films every year and many of her films in recent past have proved to be commercially successful also.

In her 7 year Bollywood career so far, Taapsee has worked with many big stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B & Taapsee together have done films like Pink & Badla both of them which proved to be highly successful at the box office as well as with critics.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Taapsee Pannu talked about her working experience with Amitabh Bachchan and that she always treats him like a young co-star just like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal. She said, “When you think about an Amitabh Bachchan film early in your career, you think it’ll be an Amitabh Bachchan film. To get some pretty substantial parts to play opposite or next to him is a big deal. I think the chemistry works best because I’ve switched off the button in my head that he is the Amitabh Bachchan. I treat him like any other young co-star, be it Vicky Kaushal or Varun Dhawan.”

Taapsee Pannu also opened up about she has been replaced in several films for weird reasons. “I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn’t pretty enough. I’ve been replaced because the hero’s wife didn’t want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn’t like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero’s previous film didn’t work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don’t know what’s happened behind my back.”

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Bollywood films like Rashmi Rocket & Haseen Dillruba.

