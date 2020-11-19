The very gorgeous actress Tara Sutaria has turned 25 today and is receiving so many wishes on social media from her fans and loved ones. Joining all of them in a very special way is her love, Aadar Jain.

The actor who made his Bollywood debut with 2017 film Qaidi Band took to Instagram and wished Tara a Happy Birthday in an adorable way. Sharing a picture of both of them together, he wrote a short and sweet caption. “Happy 25th Principessa 🖤” his caption read as saying.

However, it was the reply of Tara which made our heart warm. Calling him her whole heart, she wrote, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

Isn’t that so sweet?

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are together on vacations in the Maldives these days. The two budding Bollywood stars posted snapshots on Instagram to tease fans.

Tara posted an aerial view of the island and said, ” Hello again, paradise”.

Aadar shared two pictures on his Story. One was similar to that of Tara’s and the other was a picture of the luxury resort they are staying in.

“DND,” Aadar wrote while sharing a similar bird’s-eye view photo.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Along with it, she posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Aadar.

Reacting to the post, Aadar commented: “I love you”.

Tara also replied saying, “I love you” to Aadar.

Aadar Jain belongs to Kapoor family and is often seen while chilling with cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier speaking about Aadar & Tara’s relationship, his mother Rima Jain told Mumbai Mirror, “We love anybody our son loves.” When asked about wedding plans, she said, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work,” she said.

On the work front, Aadar Jain is gearing up for his next film Hello Charlie. Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 was also seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming films are Tadap and Ek Villain 2.

