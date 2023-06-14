After dishing out chartbuster peppy tracks like ‘Saiyaan Ji’, ‘Dil Chori’, ‘Care Ni Karda’ and ‘Chhote Chhote Peg’, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh are joining hands again for their sixth collaboration.

The two are shooting for the song in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram story, Nushrratt shared a couple of videos as she arrived in Los Angeles with Honey Singh.

In the videos, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has acted in films like the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Chhalaang’, can be seen having a good time and enjoying shopping in the midst of shooting in Los Angeles.

The songs by Nushrratt Bharuccha and Honey Singh have caught audiences’ attention and the forthcoming number looks poised to be another chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt is currently gearing up for Vishal Furia’s second instalment of ‘Chhorii 2’.

The actress also has another film, ‘Akelli’, in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife Kiran Rao’s Cheeky Response “As Ranbir Kapoor Or With Ranbir Kapoor” To Karan Johar’s ‘If You Wake Up As RK’ Question Left Mr Perfectionist Red With Jealousy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News