Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian entertainment industry who has proven her talent with every passing film. The actress has cracked the road to success by herself and has made a bankable name for herself in the industry. Known to portray a variety of roles and has chosen the characters which challenge herself as a performer. Having paved a significant time in the industry, the actress recently opened about how the industry functions when it comes to casting actresses.

Nushrratt has addressed important issues in the past, recently the actress has come forward and spoken on the grading system in the industry. Speaking about it in an interview, Nushrratt said, “Actors like me sometimes get asked why we aren’t getting our due or why aren’t people asking me – is because people have grades in their minds. This is an ‘A’ grade actress, this is a grade ‘B’ actress. I don’t know why that exists. Why can’t people cast actors on the basis of their ability to act, whether the actor fits the role and narrative, whether she can do a great job.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for Chhorrii 2. Apart from that, she has another solo led film, ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline.

Recently, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about getting replaced in Dream Girl 2 by Ananya Panday and shared that she didn’t have the heart to ask the makers and that she had accepted it.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Helped Karan Johar In Staying Out Of Depression By Saying ‘Yes’ To Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Even Without Listening To Second Half

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News