Javed Akhtar is a renowned Indian poet, lyricist, and screenwriter. His poetic and insightful lyrics quickly caught the attention of filmmakers and music directors, earning him widespread acclaim. He has penned iconic song lyrics like Sandese Aate Hain, Main Agar Kahoon, and Do Pal, to name a few.

Akhtar has crafted memorable and soul-stirring songs that have become timeless classics. At a recent event, the lyricist revealed that he wrote one hugely popular track in nine minutes and went on to recall the story behind it. Scroll down to know more.

Javed Akhtar was recently present at the FICCI event in Kolkata. At the event, the renowned writer and lyricist recalled how he wrote a hugely popular song in under 10 minutes after getting drunk. As reported by Hindustan Times, he said at the event, “I have written a handful of songs in under 10 minutes. After Silsila, Yash Chopra’s fourth assistant came to me and requested that I write the songs for his film. Of course, he didn’t have any money, but I agreed. I wrote the songs, but because I was working for free, one remained incomplete. That poor guy would come over every evening and ask for the song, and in those days, I used to drink…”

Javed Akhtar also elaborated on the anecdote and said how he delayed writing the song till the last day. He added. “Every evening, we’d drink and chit-chat and by 2 am, we’d decided that we would finish the song tomorrow. I kept delaying it, and then one day, the poor guy asked again. This was past midnight, after the eighth or ninth peg, I asked for a piece of paper and a pen and decided to get it over with.”

The National award-winning lyricist said, “The reason why I know for sure that I wrote that song in nine minutes is because he had to catch the last train, so kept looking at his watch. I finished it in nine minutes and handed it over to him. Jagjit Singh sang the song, it was ‘Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya’. It was written at perhaps 12:30 in the night, after eight or nine pegs, in nine minutes….”

Javed Akhtar‘s response elicited roaring laughter from the audience present at the event.

