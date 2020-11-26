Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant is well-known for many things and she is no stranger to controversies. She never misses a chance to keep her views and opinions strongly, which has landed her into trouble a few times. Now the Bigg Boss season 1 star has an opinion regarding the arrest of Bharti Singh.

Sawant is now on the promotional spree for her upcoming film Vinashak Kaal. During a media interaction at the launch of the film, she was asked about the arrest of her friend and colleague, Bharti Singh, in the drug probe conducted by NCB.

Rakhi Sawant believes that Bharti is innocent and when she heard about her arrest for the first time she could not believe it. Furthermore, she also claims that this drug incident is all part of a conspiracy and someone else has planted drugs in their house and has called the drug probing agency.

She said, “I cannot believe such a thing could happen with Bharti Singh. She’s India’s number 1 comedienne and she’s respected. When I heard the news, I was shocked as Haarsh and Bharti are my good friends. I think this is a conspiracy. Someone has kept it at their home and tipped off the officials.”

Rakhi Sawant further said, “Suddenly, raids are carried out. Drugs are found. Is someone tipping off, calling them? I have no idea what is happening. I only want to ask why only artists are caught. Why not the sons of ministers? There are many others in the country or is it just the artists who consume [drugs]? Why is nobody else caught? I don’t get this funda.”

The actress did not stop there, she even went on to suggest an idea to curb the drug problem in India. She said, “NCB is doing a good job. Everyone should undergo narco test, just like the COVID-19 test.”

Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to create controversies by making bizarre statements on issues that bother her. She also grabbed everyone’s attention when she announced that she will marry viral sensation, Deepak Kalal, in a nude wedding, in November 2018. However, a month later she said that she will marry him as she is engaged to someone else.

