Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, says her guilty pleasure is to keep a track of things happening in her neighbourhood.

“I am not a stalker but it is my guilty pleasure to check up on my Juhu neighbourhood. The other day, I knew about the fight that was happening and I usually know what my neighbour is cooking. I just have to check out the Juhu neighbourhood,” Maheep said.

Maheep will soon be seen in “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives”. The web series chronicles the lives of star wives such as Maheep, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

Seema Khan is married to Sohail Khan, Bhavana Pandey is the wife of Chunky Pandey and Neelam Kothari is married to Samir Soni.

The trailer of the show revealed that Seema, Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam have been friends for 25 years and hence share a strong bond. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also make a cameo in the trailer. The show is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and will release on Netflix on November 27.

Recently, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to request KJo and Apoorva Mehta to change the title of the show. In his tweet, he accused Karan of misusing his title Bollywood Wives and tweaking it to Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives for web series.

For the unversed, Madhur Bhandarkar’s tweet read, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web, which I refused, as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls, do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.” Soon after the news went viral, netizens decided to sign a petition to ban Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan show.

Tweeting about the same, a user wrote, “Madhur Bhandarkar file case against Karan johar #KaranJohar For misusing the title Bollywood wives They come forward now to speak against them #KaranJohar,” while another said, “SSRians please sign the petition below and RT max. Ban Koffee With Karan. #KaranJohar produces ridiculous tv shows and movies too.”

