Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to discuss the shooting possibilities of his upcoming film Ram Setu. The actor also shared the script of the film with the CM of the state. Reportedly, the actor has got a green light from the CM. He and director Abhishek Sharma want to shoot their film in real locations and since it has a connection with a man’s journey to discover whether the bridge is a myth or reality, they apparently want to depict things accurately.

Akshay and Abhishek want to start filming the movie by mid-2021 in UP. Continue reading the article to know more.

According to a report published by Mumbai Mirror, “Set in today’s India, it’s the journey of the protagonist to discover if the Ram Setu is a myth or reality. Since Akshay Kumar and his director, Abhishek Sharma, want to present an accurate depiction, they want to shoot in real locations in the state, including Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. They want to kick off the film by mid-2021 in UP.”

Akshay Kumar announced the film on Diwali 2020. He took to Instagram and shared the poster. In the caption, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

How excited are you to watch Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

