Bollywood stars enjoy a massive fan following now after working hard for years together. They now live a luxurious life thanks to those big fat paycheques. While many film stars don’t belong to film families Shah Rukh Khan, some actors start their careers with humble beginnings including Sonam Kapoor.

Advertisement

Just like us, these stars also remember their first paycheques and what they bought with them. So take a look at the first salaries of our favourite B-Town stars and what they spent on.

Shah Rukh Khan



Advertisement

The Badshah of Bollywood sure gained a special place in our hearts. But before entering Bollywood, he earned Rs 50 as his first salary for selling tickets for a Pankaj Udhas concert. He used the money to see the Taj Mahal later. SRK is now one of the top earners of the Hindi film industry.

Sonam Kapoor



After Shah Rukh Khan we now talk about Sonam Kapoor. She made her debut through Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya, which was released in 2007. However, before becoming an actress, she worked as an assistant director for the filmmaker Bhansali’s film Black. She earned Rs 3000 and spent it on travelling.

Kalki Koechlin



The French-born Indian actress is known for her unconventional body of work in the Hindi film industry. She is the recipient of several accolades such as a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award, and two Screen Awards. However, she began her career as a waitress at a restaurant in London while she was a student. She earned merely 40 pounds, which is valued at Rs 3500, used it to pay off her rent.

Ali Fazal



Ali Fazal‘s is now flying high with the success of his latest release of Amazon Prime Video original Mirzapur series. He has also appeared in few Hollywood films such as Victoria & Abdul, and Death on The Nile. However, the actor bagged his first job as a call-centre employee, where he earned Rs 8000 and used it to pay his college fee.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas



Priyanka is now an international celebrity. She has appeared in Hollywood films like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and the TV series Quantico, while in India she has done big films like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don, Mary Kom, Fashion and Dil Dhadakne Do. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry! While she is earning in millions now, she started with Rs 5000, which she gave to her mother.

What are your thoughts on the first salaries of Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Ali Fazal and Priyanka Chopra? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif To Start Shooting For The Film So Soon? A Sweet Surprise For The Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube