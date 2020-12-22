After delivering critically acclaimed projects such as Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha is all set to unite with director Sudhir Mishra .

Advertisement

The veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra recently helmed a hit with the Netflix Original film, Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading role. The film that had a quirky spin off was a bitingly sharp satirical look at aspirational India and was also applauded by the critics with some of them calling it the best Film of the year .

Advertisement

As per reports, Anubhav Sinha is collaborating with sudhir Mishra for a film which is touted to be a quirky thriller. The project will be directed by Sudhir Mishra and produced under the banner of Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works.

A source close to the makers says, “Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra share a camaraderie that goes beyond films. The duo will now be coming together for a film. While most details about the project are kept under wraps, what we can tell you is that it will be a quirky edge-of-the-seat thriller that that will make you chuckle and bite your nails, all at once.”

The source adds that A list actors are in talks with the producer – director duo.

It would be interesting to see what this filmmaker duo brings to the table! Known to churn out clutter-breaking content and sketching strong characters, it would not be wrong to say that another path breaking film is in the pipeline.

Must Read: Netflix Makes Major Changes To Baahubali: Before The Beginning Show! Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube