Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is our daily dose of entertainment, be it the episodes or show related titbits. So, we ensure today’s dose for our hardcore TMKOC readers as we’ll be enlightening with an interesting fact about Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi.

Mandar and Sonalika have been part of the longest-running sitcom for over 11 years. Some viewers even believe that the duo is a real-life couple too. More than their original names, the duo is popular as Atmaram Bhide and Madhvi Bhide, respectively. One could hardly imagine Sonalika replaced by another actress to play Madhvi and vice versa. Such is the chemistry!

But do you know there’s a big secret which brings such sort of on-screen tuning between Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi? And that secret is, the duo had already played on-screen husband and wife before joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read that right! Both Mandar and Sonalika played a Marathi couple in a television show, Parivartan.

It’s not us making spreading any fake news but it has been revealed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s couple itself. Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi were indulged in a chat with Lokmat. They were accompanied by Tanuj Mahashabde who plays Krishnan Iyer in the show. The trio had gala time sharing some backstage secrets and speaking about their characters.

During the same interview, Tanuj Mahashabde shared that forget others, but even he didn’t believe that he is playing a husband to such a beautiful lady like Munmun Dutta. He said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” He further said that initially, no one in the team knew he is Marathi and believed he is South Indian instead. For the unversed, initially, Tanuj was a story writer and assistant director for Taarak Mehta. But afterwards, he was approached to play South Indian husband of Bengali wife and was paired opposite Munmun Dutta.

Like the aforementioned ones, the trio even pulled legs of each other by revealing some funny secrets to Lokmat.

