Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon & Taarak Mehta's Shailesh Lodha Share One Interesting Common Fact

It’s a Monday and we’re here to entertain you with our piece dedicated to Indian television shows. Today, it’s a combo of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, we’ll be talking about Saumya Tandon aka Gori Mem and Shailesh Lodha aka Mehta Saab.

Just like the on-screen presence, both the aforementioned are well-known for their off-screen influential persona. By observing their characters one can easily say that both have a stronghold on their Hindi diction and vocabulary. And why not, as there’s a special reason behind it.

While it’s a well-known thing that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha is a poet and writer too, very few would be aware that even Saumya Tandon is also a poet in real life. Yes, you read that right! And that’s the very common fact both Shailesh and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress share.

Meanwhile, for those who are unversed, Saumya Tandon left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in August 2020. There were speculations that the actress was planning to participate in Bigg Boss 14 but she has herself rubbished all such rumours.

In one of the recent interviews, she cited that she wanted to focus on better projects in future. Saumya was also offered Bigg Boss 14 but she declined the offer.

Earlier, Pinkvilla’s sources had quoted, “Saumya Tandon has been approached for Bigg Boss 14 this year and the actress is still in the process of discussion but has shown interest in doing the reality show this year.”

To confirm the news, the publication got in touch with Saumya Tandon where she revealed that she isn’t up for Bigg Boss this year. The actress said, “I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But my reason to quit BGPH is definitely not Bigg Boss. It was a very premeditated decision and has nothing to do with Bigg Boss. But, I am not doing BB, I don’t see myself doing it. I don’t think it is for me”.

Saumya Tandon added, “I don’t think I am capable of that good content or the content they want. Considering that I fire myself from their list (laughs), on a lighter note. On a serious note, I don’t think the show is meant for me.”

