Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha REVEALS What He’ll Do If Wakes Up As Rakhi Sawant

Just like yesterday, we are here with another piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors. Today, we’ll be talking about Shailesh Lodha and his hilarious answer on being asked what he will do if he wakes up as Rakhi Sawant.

Advertisement

As we all know, Shailesh is a poet and writer by passion and profession. His satirical and hilarious take on Indian society is well known. While scrolling down the videos related to him, we got our hands on one of his recent interviews. And as expected, we were amused with his witty side.

It was during an interview with Telly Chakkar when Shailesh Lodha was asked, what he will do if he wakes up as celebrities. When asked, “What if you wake up as Narendra Modi?” He replied, “I’ll say ‘Mein hu Chowkidaar.'” Further, he was put forth with a name of legendary Amitabh Bachchan. He replied, “Then I will never go to sleep.” The most interesting and hilarious answer came when Shailesh was asked about Rakhi Sawant. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “I will call the media.”

Advertisement

Funny, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, we have often seen Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surrounded by viewers’ complaints of dragging and making uninteresting content. Shailesh Lodha had reacted to the same in an interview with Mydream TV USA.

During a lockdown period, Shailesh Lodha was indulged in a live interaction with host Rashmi Bedi on Mydream TV USA YouTube Channel. During an interaction, the host put forth the viewers’ complaint about making them feel bored with the content. To which he replied, “It’s not about getting bored but it’s about human behaviour. The thought process keeps getting evolved with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is in a run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage.”

“The actors and their characters are same and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still amongst the top 5 shows, which proves that the audience is still us,” Shailesh added further.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Jasmin Bhasin On Reuniting With Sidharth Shukla, Naagin 4 Being An Added Advantage For Fame & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube