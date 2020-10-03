It’s a weekend and we are here with some ‘masala’ titbit for our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. In today’s piece, we’ll be covering our beloved Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji.

We have dedicated so much of articles to Munmun and tried to cover every possible thing for her fans. Be it her first crush to her first paycheque, we dig down deep into every aspect of the actress’ life. Today, it’s all about her nose which is a weird thing to talk about, but we are sure that it will intrigue you.

While scrolling down for interesting bytes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors, we found Munmun Dutta’s All My Firsts segment with ETimes. There she revealed that once she used to hate her nose.

Yes, it might sound surprising but Munmun Dutta used to hate her nose due to its shape. But she revealed that once she received a compliment from someone who termed her nose as a ‘cute one’. That was the moment which changed the perception of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress.

Munmun made this interesting revelation when she was asked about the first compliment she received in her life.

Meanwhile, those who are true fans of the actress might be well aware of her animal love. And the best part is, she never shows it off. Earlier, we learnt how the actress is feeding around 25-30 dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. Apart from that, Munmun also believes in adopting strays and promoting the same. Considering the same affection towards animals, she has something big in her mind and she expressed it during one of her interviews.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. During her talk, she even revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

Now, that’s something worth chasing! We wish best of luck to Munmun in fulfilling her dream.

