Bell Bottom: 'Super Fast' Akshay Kumar Accomplishes His Mission!

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is headed home after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom, in the United Kingdom. The actor posted on his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule.

“Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic! Now its time to head back #JetSetGo,” Akshay Kumar tweeted on Friday.

Akshay Kumar also shared a beautiful photograph from the airport where he can be seen posing in front of an aircraft along with the film’s actress Vaani Kapoor. The film was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland.

Commenting on Akshay’s tweet, Huma Qureshi, who also features in the film, wrote: “Yaay! Last days to wear warm hoodies already.. come back to apna desh now #Bellbottom.”

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, “Bell Bottom” stars Akshay alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

