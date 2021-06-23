Salman Khan and Govinda’s friendship is most talked about in Bollywood. The two share a great bond and have worked together in the 2007 film Partner. The Radhe actor once shared an interesting anecdote from his struggling days when he met Govinda. Scroll down to know.

Salman is a superstar today. He has given several blockbuster films and is one of the most successful actors in the industry. However, back in the late 80s and early 90s, a star was struggling to prove his mettle in the industry. At that time, he met Coolie No.1 actor in a studio.

Talking about the encounter in one of the old episodes of Koffee With Karan, Salman Khan revealed Govinda appreciated the latter’s work saying, “Hey man, you are doing really good work”. Even though Salman at that time made it look like he was a big star, Chi-Chi Bhaiya reacted by humbly shaking his hands with him and saying “thank you, thank you”.

The Dabangg star further said, “Second thing that changed my whole thinking was I was modelling, Govinda had one Love 86, he had done Ilzaam. After Mithun, Govinda was the next big thing. I was modelling for Smash t-shirts, and Govinda came into the makeup room, and I told him ‘Hey man, doing some really good work’, like I am some superstar. Then he held my hands and was repeatedly saying ‘thank you sir..thank you, sir’. He made me feel so small.”

Take a look at the video below:

Salman Khan and Govinda have worked together in Partner in 2007. Since then the two have not collaborated on any project. As a result, there were several rumours of a rift between the two stars. The Hero No.1 actor also reacted to the rumour during a conversation with Rediff.com.

The 57-year-old star said, “There is no problem between us so the question of solving it does not arise. Even to have an issue, there needs to be a reason and we do not have any reason to have a fight. Just because we did not do any films after Partner does not mean something’s wrong. We don’t always have to be together to remain friends.”

