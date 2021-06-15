Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Tuesday posted a funny video that shows her team members falling over each other to get their share from a bowl of tadka idli she offers to them.

Advertisement

Her staff sings “Dulhe ka sehra” from the 2000 film “Dhadkan” to tease her as they binge on the idlis.

Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty said she is unable to figure out whether her team is excited to meet her after a year and a half or they are excited to just eat the food!

“Yaaaay!! New recipes coming up, guys! Shooting with my team after a year and a half this is what happens when I meet them. Dunno if they are excited to see me or to just eat the food. Kya kahein… Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness,” Shilpa Shetty captioned the video.

Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an asana on Instagram that would help relieve pent up stress and anxiety.

In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one’s overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back,” she wrote on her Instagram upload.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s video on tadka idli? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Neena Gupta Was Offered To Marry Satish Kaushik While Being Pregnant: “If The Child Is Born With Dark Skin, You Can Just Say It’s Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube