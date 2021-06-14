Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has been breaking the internet for the past few days. His explosive interview is giving details about why his first marriage to Kavita Kundra broke. This shocked everyone. Till now, everyone thought that it was the actress because of whom Raj’s first marriage broke. But, after the businessman broke his silence almost after 12 years about Kavita having an affair with his brother-in-law, his sister Reena too broke the silence.

Raj in his interview had claimed that Kavita got too close to his brother-in-law, and this was noticed not only by his family but also by his drivers. This eventually led to their divorce. The businessman also went on to reveal that when his ex-wife presented her bank statements to the court during their divorce case, it was clear that a publication had paid her to speak against Shilpa. Keep scrolling further to know what Reena has to say on all this.

In a recent interview, Raj Kundra’s sister Reena has also opened up about the same and said that she never thought Kavita Kundra could do this to her. Reena said that she had trusted Kavita and that she broke her trust. “I treated Kavita as my older sister. I loved and trusted her. She and I were very close. I never thought she could do this to me. It was heartbreaking.”

Meanwhile, in another interview, Raj Kundra revealed that Kavita and Vansh had grown closer after Reena and Vansh had come to live with Raj and Kavita in London. “She grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two, and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because, for me, my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today.”

When Raj Kundra found out the texts between Kavita and Vansh, he decided to divorce her. Their daughter was 40 days old back then.

