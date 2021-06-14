How can we forget the adorable Munni in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan? That little girl, Harshaali Malhotra, made way into all our hearts with her brilliant performance and cuteness. Her chemistry with Dabangg Khan on-screen was amazing, and no one can deny the fact that she could aptly be called the heroine of the movie. But don’t you want to know what their equation like today is?

Harshaali recently turned 13, and fans’ curiosity increased years after her appearance as Munni in the Kabir Khan movie. She opened up about her equation with Salman, and we are sure that you would want to know it all.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Harshaali Malhotra, in an interview, revealed that she wants to continue acting as an adult. She further elaborated that she would love to win awards for her performance. She said that while she received several films offers after her breakout role; she is waiting for something as substantial as Munni.

Indeed Harshaali Malhotra was fantastic in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Who would have thought that a little girl could just win the entire film with her expressions?

Anyway, Harshaali was asked if she was still in touch with the Dabangg actor? She told the leading daily in Hindi, “Yes, I talk to Salman Khan on his birthday and on festival days. He’s normally very busy, so I can’t keep disturbing him.” Besides Salman, she said that she is also a fan of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. She admitted to not having seen Salman’s recent release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai because she has been busy with ‘school projects’ and ‘homework’.

Harshaali Malhotra recently re-emerged into the public consciousness after she posted pictures from her 13th birthday. She later posted several more social media updates, including dance videos and a message for her fans.

But, we are sure that the little girl has a very bright future ahead, and we wish her all the very best.

