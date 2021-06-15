Lin Laishram who happens to be a model/actor from North East has opened up on discrimination in the casting of Mary Kom back in 2014. The film starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role and the model in an interview revealed that although PeeCee worked really hard for the film, a North East or Manipur girl could have done a better choice. Lin gave an example of The Family Man 2 and how the makers cast Tamil Nadu people who represented the culture better in the show.

Lin was a part of the Omung Kumar directorial too and played the role of Bem-Bem. The film also won a National Award for best popular film.

Speaking to Press Journal, Lin Laishram opened up on the casting of Mary Kom and Priyanka Chopra and said, “I admire Priyanka for her hard work, she really put in a lot of hours in order to look like Mary Kom but I always felt that casting is an important step in film. I believe in authenticity and inclusivity, so a girl from Manipur or the North East could have been surely cast to represent us…When it comes to playing an achiever from the Northeast a non-North Eastern person is chosen as seen in Mary Kom. On the other hand, why not cast people from Northeast also as normal Indians in all walks of life which we are.”

Adding further, the actress said, “The latest example of great inclusivity is The Family Man 2. In the show, people are cast from Tamil Nadu and speak Tamil, representing their local culture and ethnicity, and it has been so widely accepted and appreciated. So, if south Indian culture can be accepted then why not North Eastern?”

What are your thoughts on Lin Laishram opening up on the discrimination on casting in the Bollywood industry? Tell us in the comments below.

