Bobby Deol is surely making girls go weak on their knees even today. Well, he is rightly the true pioneer of the thought ‘age is just a number and it has nothing to do with your looks.’ If you are his fan, you would agree that he must be driving several girls crazy every time the man goes shirtless. After looking at the actor’s recent post on social media, even Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood’s wife lost her cool. Ebba Qureshi went on to express her excitement on social media and what followed was her husband’s epic reaction.

Bobby took to his Twitter to post a small clip of the time when he was shooting for Race 3. Basically, it is three years of Race 3 today, and as a tribute, the actor shared this clip remembering his powerful comeback days. Indeed! He made a remarkable comeback.

Bobby Deol captioned the clip as “This is where it all began again! The journey has been incredible, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next, especially 2020! Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next#3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude.” Check out the clip below:

This is where it all began again!

The journey has been incredible, especially 2020!

Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next 🙏🏻#3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/EfzhXfooCy — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) June 15, 2021

Who wouldn’t go crazy looking at that perfectly chiselled body? We do not blame Ebba Qureshi for expressing her excitement in public. In fact, she went on to ask Bobby Deol to give her husband Azhar Mahmood some age-reversing tips. Check out her tweet below:

Omg Bobby ! You reversing in age !!! Tips please for @AzharMahmood11 😂 — Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) June 15, 2021

But what caught our attention was the epic reply that came in from a rather tensed husband who must have been wondering about what all he will have to do to look like Bobby. Azhar replied to his wife’s tweet in a funny way saying, “Bobby yaar marwaditta na…” Check out his reply below:

Bobby yaar marwaditta na … — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) June 15, 2021

We cannot control our laughter after reading Azhar Mahmood’s tweet. Hope Bobby Deol will soon respond to Ebba Qureshi’s demands. We cannot wait for his tips. What about you?

