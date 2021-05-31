Eight years ago today, Ayan Mukerji introduced us to a world that drove us crazy. Even after so many years, most of us would still enjoy watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin were so relatable in the movie, and their bond was so real that this film surely became one of the best films for many. But did you know Bobby Deol was almost finalised to play a role in this movie, but he eventually refused?

Well, yes! Bobby missed a chance to be a part of a blockbuster film that won several awards. We know that you are eagerly waiting to hear that which role was Deol offered? Well, for that, you would have to scroll down and read the article.

According to a trivia on IMDb, it is said that Bobby Deol was offered the role of Taran Khanna, which Kunaal Roy Kapur played. Even though it would have been a short cameo but imagine being a part of such a wonderful movie would have been a great experience in itself.

Reportedly, Bobby Deol is said to be the first choice of director Ayan Mukerji, but he rejected the offer as he was filming for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. We don’t know about him, but most of his fans will be very upset after knowing that he rejected Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Taran was the guy Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) was getting married to. Although, now Kunaal Roy Kapur is stuck in our heads, and we are sure that most of you cannot imagine Bobby in that particular role. But, still, it would have been great to watch the younger Deol in this film.

What do you think about Bobby Deol rejecting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

