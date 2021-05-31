Actor Prateik Babbar has confessed he lacks patience when it comes to reading books.

Advertisement

Prateik said this while promoting author Durjoy Dutta’s latest audiobook “The Last Girl To Fall In Love”, along with actress Rasika Dugal. The two actors have lent their voices to the audiobook.

Advertisement

“I would prefer listening to a book because I literally have no patience with reading books. So, if I sit down to read a book maybe it will take days or weeks. Whereas to listen to an audiobook, you finish listening to an entire book in a day or two. I think it is less time consuming,” Prateik Babbar told IANS.

“The Last Girl To Fall In Love” imagines a world where women reign supreme. They write the rules and men follow them. Times have changed and the world has eroded into a gender revolution.

On the Bollywood front, Prateik Babbar will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjun and Mouni Roy. He will also feature alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey. His new audiobook is available on Audible.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Title Change Controversy Reminds Us Of When Ram-Leela, Padmaavat & More Movies Went Through The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube