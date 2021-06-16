Akshay Kumar is an amazing co-star and everyone loves his work ethic. But there was a phase when the actor was infamous for allegedly chopping off scenes of his co-actors from the film. We are well aware of how John Abraham was upset with Akshay for cutting his scenes from Garam Masala. Reportedly, a similar thing was even faced by none other than Suniel Shetty during Phir Hera Pheri.

Advertisement

Phir Hera Pheri is a sequel to the 2000 hit Hera Pheri. The trio of Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty returned in 2006 and once again gave the audience a cult comedy they deserve. The trio was at its best with their comic chemistry, but things weren’t all well in real life.

Advertisement

After watching Phir Hera Pheri, it’s said that Suniel Shetty was upset with Akshay Kumar as he felt that his co-actor edited his scenes from the film. After learning about Suniel’s concern, Akshay had defended by saying that even his song ‘Kitne Armaan’, which was a chartbuster, was trimmed in the film.

Thankfully, the duo was back on good terms and went onto work in De Dana Dan.

Akshay and Suniel had been part of several super hit films like Dhadkan, Mohra, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal and Sapoot.

On the work front, in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has the most films in the kitty among all actors. If we talk on the basis of the arrival, Akshay will be next seen in Bell Bottom which is releasing on 27th July. He also has Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan.

There are also reports that Suniel Shetty, Akshay and Paresh Rawal to return for Hera Pheri 3.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan Is Coming With The First Big Surprise In July!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube