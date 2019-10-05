John Abraham On Reuniting With Akshay Kumar: “I Wish There Is Part Two Of Garam Masala…”

John Abraham with his unconventional script choices has surely emerged as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. In the early phase of his career, the actor has chosen massy sort of roles but lately, he is trying his hands at some freshly approached concepts.

John’s last release Batla House despite stiff competition from Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal, managed to emerge as a hit. And now he is gearing up for some interesting movies like Pagalpanti and Mumbai Saga.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, John was asked about the tag of ‘bankable’ on him and taking the South route for remakes. He said, “ To me, being bankable is all about cutting the cloth according to its length, so that it [a film] can work for everyone. I don’t have the luxury of extremely big budgets. So, I focus on creating very strong content. And when I create that kind of content, no amount of money can match the guts that I have. You know, my ideas are usually bigger than my budgets.”

“After Kabir Singh’s success, I am sure there will be a whole lot of flights that will go towards south India (laughs). But I don’t think I’d follow that trend. I would rather do something different,” he added.

He also replied to one of the most asked questions about Garam Masala part 2 i.e. reunion between him and Akki. He said, “We [Akshay and I] should do it. Once I mentioned it [the sequel] to him, and he was like, ‘tere ideas acche hai, tu likh’. When I see Garam Masala today, I realise how funny it is. I wish there is part two just for the sake of the audiences. When I think of it from people’s perspective, I think they will really enjoy it.”

Talking about his next project – Pagalpanti, the actor will unit with Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela. The film is slated for November 22 release this year.

