War Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: All Set To Show ‘Weekend Ka WAR’!

The face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War has created havoc across the country. Though bashed for its weak plot, the movie is being lauded for its never-seen-before action and massy ‘jugalbandi’ between two of the best dancers and action heroes of Bollywood. Owing to the positive word-of-mouth, the movie is continuing with its roar at ticket windows after summing up hefty numbers on 3 days.

Let’s see how War is faring across the major cities of the country in advance booking:

Mumbai

It’s a decent start in Mumbai for the day 4 as around 10-15% shows already filling fast here. Advance ticket sale expected to take a huge leap post afternoon. Same goes for 4D and advance 4D versions.

Delhi-NCR

After dipping on day 2 and day 3, the capital region has picked up quite impressively. As of now around 25% shows are showing full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale, while it’s 50% in 4D version.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is holding the fort and is set to pull off another big day. In the city, 15-20% shows are running to almost full occupancy in advance booking. 4D version is terrific with 70% shows filling fast.

Hyderabad

The city of Nawabs is showing its ‘Nawabi’ performance for War. It’s altogether different level of buzz here with 50-55% shows already running to almost full occupancy in advance booking. It’s 100% filling fast in 4D version.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is below average with just countable number of shows in filling fast mode.

Kolkata is impressive with 30-35% shows running to almost full occupancy in advance booking.

Chennai is huge with already 50% shows filling fast.

