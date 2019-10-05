War Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Maintains A Strong Momentum!

War Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War is turning out to be a big money-spinner at the box office and surpassing expectations on each day. After an unprecedented start, the need of the hour was to stay stable on working days, which is exactly what happened.

On day 2, War earned 23.10 crores and yesterday it showed a firm grip with a minimal drop. The movie on day 3 i.e. Friday has collected in the range of 20-22 crores (Hindi), which is just amazing. The grand total stands in the range of 94.70 crores-96.70 crores (Hindi). Now with half of the job done by scoring 20 crores plus on working days, Saturday and Sunday are expected to show huge growth.

Upon its release on Gandhi Jayanti, War opened to mixed to positive response from critics but received a thumbs up from audience especially the mass centres showed a historic response. with almost 100 crores in 3 days, the movie is heading for 150 crore plus first extended weekend.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan in an event, said that back-to-back success of “Super 30” and “War” encourages him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of “War” in Mumbai on Friday. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!