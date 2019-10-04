Akshay Kumar Rescues An Unconscious Crew Member On Maniesh Paul’s Show, True Khiladi He Is!

Akshay Kumar enjoys a crazy fan following. A lot of his fans admire his social work along with his films. The superstar makes sure to reach out to his fans in every way possible. Recently, on Maniesh Paul’s show we got to see the caring side of the Mission Mangal actor.

Ali Asgar along with a crew member was tied to a harness when he became unconscious and Akshay immediately came to the rescue. The harness didn’t let him fall tho but Akshay’s bravery on the set won the hearts of his fans all over again. Ali was the first one to realise that something is wrong with him and tries to help him as much as he could. By the time Ali assisted, the other crew members and Akshay came for the help. Akshay was leading the pack. Check out the video here:

The video went viral instantly and fans are going gaga over this act of Akshay.

Recently Akshay revealed the poster of Laxmmi Bomb and shared on his twitter. He wrote,”Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone…isn’t it? ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.

Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy “Muni 2: Kanchana”, “Laxmmi Bomb” revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

