BREAKING: War’s Record-Breaking Box Office Run Helps It To Earn More Number Of Screens

YRF’s War starring Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff opened to bumper response all over on Wednesday and recorded historic Day 1. War crossed the opening day record of Thugs Of Hindostan despite getting lesser screens than that film and it was an achievement of its kind.

The film got fewer screens on Day 1 as it clashed with two more films Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker. It was a totally one-sided result in the clash, hence the distributors and exhibitors have decided to increase the release size of War from Day 3 i.e. Friday.

Reportedly, War will be played in 150-200 more screens from Friday onwards thanks to the phenomenal response it has received from all over.

Well, the increase in screens might not be big but it will surely mean that the film will reach out to more audience now and that’s the main purpose of every filmmaker.

War earned 53.35 crores on Day 1 and 24.35 crores on Day 2 which takes the two day business to 77.70 crores.

Talking about how he feels after War getting a record-breaking start, Hrithik Roshan said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film. When we decided to make ‘War‘, we were clear that we were attempting to do something that has never been done in Indian cinema and we went all out to make it happen. So, it’s hugely validating to see the fantastic response of the people enjoying our action entertainer in the theatres. As an actor, you live and thrive for such moments and I’m truly blessed that our film is getting such overwhelming love. I congratulate my partner in crime Tiger, my director Sid, YRF for its belief and the incredible effort to make this film spectacular, Vaani and everyone associated with this film at this incredible moment. The entire team worked really really hard on War and it’s amazing to see this kind of euphoria around our movie,”

