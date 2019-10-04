The audience is very curious to know what is Shah Rukh Khan’s next project. After Zero‘s debacle, Khan has not announced any new film. However, rumours of him doing Kabir Khan or Rajkumar Hirani’s next made headlines some time ago.

Yesterday, at the launch of TED Talks India Nayi Baat 2, SRK was asked about his next film. The superstar gave a hilarious answer and his statement hinted that he might be doing Inshallah.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’m thinking and taking my time. I’m working in 2-3 scripts. And Inshallah as soon as they are ready, I’ll announce. Because most of the people who are working on it are busy. So main INSHALLAH khud announce karunga.”

We wonder if he meant he’ll soon announce his next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he mentioned ‘Inshallah‘. Even the audience prompted ‘Inshallah‘ as soon as SRK said it. After Salman Khan’s exit from the film, many names came out who replaced the Kick actor. One of the names was of Shah Rukh Khan.

About the rumours and which one is his favourite, SRK joked, “Some of the rumours have given me ideas. There was one film people said I’m going to do Tarzan. I really wish to do the role of Tarzan.”

He added, “But yeah, Inshallah in a month or two I will figure out the time and everything.”

Watch the video below:



Well, we really want Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with SLB again for another promising film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!