Shah Rukh Khan Talks About The Skilled Speakers Of TED Talks India 2 & How The Show Has Touched Him - WATCH

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan and the team of TED Talks India hosted a launch of the second season in Mumbai. Titled as TED Talks India Nayi Baat 2, this season will be about creating the awareness about preserving mother Earth. The team have got the speakers who helped in making society better.

At the launch, Shah Rukh Khan was asked his thoughts on the speakers and how the show touched him. SRK said, “The one thing that touched me during this show is that a lot of people aren’t that privileged and yet they think of bettering other people’s life. That’s a big thing.”

About one of the speakers, the Dil Se actor shared, “I can go on and on. There’s one lady called Kavita Devi. She (got) married at the age of 12 and she’s from a small village and she figured out her life. She started a newspaper called ‘Khabar Lehriya‘. She was able to entice other women who are uneducated and underprivileged from backward classes and even scheduled caste and scheduled tribes. She got them and even made them a part of this innovative process to dig news in the village.”

Watch the whole video below:

TED Talks India Nayi Baat 2 will be airing on Star Plus on November 2, 2019. The date also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s 53rd birthday.

Even the first season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. It received quite a great response from the audience as it’s something the Indian audience.

