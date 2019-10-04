War Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): A Routine Drop But Still HUGE!

War Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Yash Raj Films hyped up the buzz of the film when it was just known as a Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff film. Cut to, when they announced the title of the film, it was clear that we’re all in to witness one of the best visuals to come out of a Bollywood film. It was when the trailer was unveiled, all the doubts about this being a visual spectacle faded.

War started on a record-breaking note on its day 1 by collecting 53.35 crores (all languages). It rewrote the history by beating the all-time highest opening day of Thugs Of Hindostan (52.25 crores – all languages). Not just the day 1 record, it also becomes the highest opener on a national holiday and for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Yash Raj Films.

The day 2 advance booking was good and evening shows picked up especially at the massy centers. According to the early trends coming in the movie has earned in the range of 22-24 crores on its day 2. This will take the total of the film anywhere in the range of 74-76 crores (Hindi). The drop is about just a little over 55% which was expected because of the exhausting day 1.

The movie will enjoy a huge extended weekend, and also has another holiday (Dussehra) on its 1st Tuesday. It would be interesting to see how well the movie holds up during these days. Also, there’s no notable release until Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink. Even that film will work purely on word of mouth and might not affect the run of War.

In War, Hrithik and Tiger are pitted against each other. The two will be seen doing some death defining stunts in the film where the two stars will be having a showdown. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

