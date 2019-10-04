Chhichhore Box Office: Survives The War Storm & Becomes 30th Highest Bollywood Grosser Of All Time

Chhichhore Box Office: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film Chhichhore survived the War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Joker hurricane that hit the Box Office on Oct 2. The film was expected to crash at the BO after these 3 mid-week releases, but thanks to the great word of mouth it managed to putt some numbers.

Chhichhore started week 4 on a good note and continued to break some records. Fortunately, the film added 69 lakhs + 39 lacks on Wednesday and Thursday to bring in 1.08 crores more. This takes the 4th week total business of the film to 15.30 crores and 4-week total business to 148.83 crores.

Chhichhore now has all the chances to hit 150 crores mark by the end of this week or even before that.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the lifetime business of films like Dilwale (148 crores) & Saaho (148.50 crores) to become 30th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

Before the release of Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari spoke up about if he feels the Box Office pressure. Nitesh Tiwari who directed Bollywood’s biggest grosser Dangal while talking to IANS said, “As far as the box-office is concerned, we didn’t know Dangal would become such a huge success. We made Dangal purely for the love of the story. We felt that the story needed to be told. We never kept the box-office result in mind, so there was never pressure when we made Dangal.”

“However, after the success of Dangal, the only pressure I would take would not be the box-office pressure. That would be unreal to have… to take that pressure. You can’t say ‘My film is going to perform so much at the box-office’. The only pressure and it is only human for me to feel that way is, I want to live up to the expectations of people. Whatever expectations they may have of me after Dangal. I hope I will be successful in exceeding their expectations.” he added.

