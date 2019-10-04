Kangana Ranaut Starrer Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Ropes Arvind Swami To Play MGR

Kollywood actor Arvind Swami who is known for his roles in blockbuster hits like Roja, Bombay among others will soon be joining the cast of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi.

The makers of Kangana starrer have roped in the versatile actor in the film which is a biopic based on life of late actress-turned-politician and ex Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayaram Jayalalithaa.

Arvind has been signed in to play the role of late MGR aka MG Ramachandran who played a strong influence in Jayalalithaa’s political career.

The makers were on a lookout for an actor who can give complete justice to the character, as they were looking for someone who can converse Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages without any issues and finally roped him the south star.

A source close to the film told Mid Day, “MGR and Jayalalithaa starred in 28 box-office hits between 1965 and 1973. While the makers needed a worthy actor to do justice to his role, another criterion was that the artiste is fluent in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Arvind satisfied both criteria. The unit will kick off Thalaivi’s shoot with Kangana from the first week of November in Mysore, and Arvind will join her on November 15.”

Kangana who was last seen on the big screen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya, is all busy these days preparing for her character in the biopic, as the actress is learning Tamil and Bharatnatyam to give complete justice to her role.

Thalaivi will be helmed by director AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Induri. The biopic will be trilingual which will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

