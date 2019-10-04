When people read that Robert Pattison is the new Bruce Wayne, there were shock waves far and wide. People are keenly looking forward to see how he steps in the shoes of Joker Batman now. Ator Robert Pattison has also said that he was equally shocked when he learned he was being cast for the role of the legendary Batman.

In a recent interview to the Esquire magazine Robert has opened up about the casting and has been quoted saying, “It’s kind of insane. I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

Robert Pattison On Batman: “I Literally Do Not Understand How I’ve Got It, At All.”

Robert has admitted to sharing the rage of angry Batman fans after an official announcement of the makers was made about Robert being roped in for the legendary Batman character. But it was no cakewalk for bagging the role for him as Robert landed this role because he campaigned for it.

Speaking about his craze for Batman, Robert has revealed, “When I was a kid, [a Batman costume] was the only outfit that I had. I’d had Batman in my mind for a while. It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.”

Robert says that he is not offended by people underestimating him for his take on the Dark Knight. The actor concluded saying, “To be honest, [the backlash] was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

Well, do let us know what you think of the teenage heartthrob playing the newest superhuman!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!