This Wedding Season Steal This Elegant Look From Katrina Kaif

With the festive season kicking in, we are also entering the time when your long lost cousin is finally gets hitched. The family is busy with the preparation of the wedding but you know what your priority is – to make a stunning entry at the wedding. After searching for thousands of stores and researching several wedding looks, nothing seems to fit right.

Don’t worry, we have just the solution for you – Bollywood. Yes, you read that right. Bollywood is just the place for some inspiration and who other than the diva Katrina Kaif can help you with it. She recently shot for a commercial for a leading jewellery but it was her wedding outfit that we need to make a point of.

Katrina’s lehenga is a white paralleled lehenga with silver work on it. The skirt and the blouse piece both have floral prints on it. Bright colours like yellow and silver are added to the clothe and that’s what makes it a perfect wedding outfit. Katrina went for a yellow dupatta with the lehenga as well. The silver border of the dupatta help add the drama to the outfit. Check out the picture right here:

Talking about the jewellery that Katrina wore, she opted for golden statement earring and neck-piece for his look. The neck-piece is quite a thing to notice and due to the lavishness of the piece, the outfit looks quite regal regardless of being so basic. Katrina opted for golden danglers and bangles as well.

The makeup is also best for the wedding pictures that you will take. Not too much, not to basic, Katrina opted for a nude look. The look is very popular among the fashion fanatics but Katrina made it edge apart by adding a kohl eye look. Katrina kept her hair down in light waves.

Take a look at a few other looks of Katrina and decide upon what you’re gonna wear this wedding season.







On the work front, Katrina will now be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is slated for March 27 release next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!