Zareen Khan’s Red Hot BTS In A Bathtub Will Kickstart Your Weekend Right!

Zareen Khan often shares hot and ravishing pics and videos on her social media. The actress, who made her debut with the film Veer in 2010 has a lot of fan following on her social media.

Recently, a sexy video of the Housefull 2 actress in a bathtub went viral on the internet. In the video, Zareen Khan looks sensuous in a bold red lipstick. She strikes some bold and naughty poses inside the bathtub.

The actress’ sizzling video inside the bathtub will surely raise the temperatures.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Zareen Khan was last seen in the film 1921. She will be next seen in the films titled Daaka and Chanakya.

The actress was also seen as a host in MTV Troll Police’s 2 episodes.

Zareen Khan recently grabbed the limelight once again when she expressed her opinion over Bigg Biss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga too through her social media profile.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, the actress got candid about casting couch experience she faced. Khan said, “The person is like, ‘you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,’ and that time I was relatively very new.”

She added that the directed offered her to rehearse the kiss scene with him. However, Zareen Khan refused to do the same.

When Zareen Khan entered the film industry, a lot of people compared her with Katrina Kaif. About the same, Khans aid that due to the comparisons, there was a sense of awkwardness between the two.

