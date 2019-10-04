This Is How Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Will Return To The Show!

A lot has been speculated about Disha Vakani, aka Dayaben’s return to the successfully running sitcom, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the makers recently confirmed that Disha Vakani will soon return to the show, it has finally been revealed how the actress will finally re-enter the show.

Speaking about how Dayaben will return to the show, a certain source has revealed, “Disha Vakani will soon begin her shoot and her entry will be quite grand. During the Navratri track, whole Gokuldham society will be seen discussing and missing Dayaben and her unbeatable garba. But the one who will be missing her the most, will be her husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who will take an oath in front of Devi Maa that he will not play garba until and unless Daya comes back and does garba with him.”

The source further revealed to SpotboyE, “That’s when the whole society members start their search for Dayaben and try to get her back but unfortunately all their attempts will fail. Just when everybody loses hope, Daya will make a smashing entry. Makers are trying hard to make her entry as intriguing as possible.”

For those living under the rock, Disha Vakani walked out of the show midway after tying the knot with CA husband Mayur Pandya and was soon blessed with a baby girl. As a result, Disha has been missing from the show for almost a year and a half now.

Though the show has been doing well on the TRP charts, fan and makers of the show are eagerly hoping for their much loved Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return to the show!

