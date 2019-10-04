Are Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif A Thing? Close Friends Have To Say This About Them

Vicky Kaushal is a force to reckon with. In no time, the actor has become a household name and his fan following is just growing day by day. The actor was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike and had left everyone impressed with his performance. But amidst all this hard work and success, Vicky also got into the limelight for his apparent linkup with Bharat star Katrina Kaif.

The buzz was that the two actors were involved in an intimate relationship and Katrina was the reason why Vicky parted ways with Harleen Sethi. The two actors were even spotted together at many events. recently, they were seen exiting The Zoya Factor screening as well.

Now, some of the close friends of the duo have opened up about Katrina and Vicky’s equation and revealed that both of them are single. They revealed to ETimes, “Katrina and Vicky are very much single and are not dating. The couple flirts when they meet, but there is nothing serious going on between the two. Contrary to reports, Vicky and Katrina are not in a relationship.”

Earlier, during a discussion at the India Today media conclave, he revealed that when he read the newspaper for the first time, he had no idea how this had happened. He revealed how his parents reacted to the rumours and said, “I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it.”

He further said, “The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, ‘Jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.’ ( The speed at which you are going with things, at least let us know). I was like, ‘I too don’t know what is happening.”

He summed up by saying, “Rumours about me and Katrina Kaif have been going on for months, and soon it will be some other beautiful lady.” The two were however seen exiting the screening of Sonam Kapoor’s film The Zoya Factor together.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal is neck-deep with promising projects. he has two Dharma projects –Bhoot and Takht – lined up. While he has wrapped up the shoot for Bhoot, Vicky will start shooting for the latter in February 2020. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.

