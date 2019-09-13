Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Poster: The Craze Of Vicky Kaushal Goes Beyond Humans Now!

Vicky Kaushal after nailing genres like romance and war dramas, is making his foray into horror with Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Karan Johar a while ago shared a new poster from the movie and it’s as spooky as it could get.

The poster showcases Vicky drowned in water in a dark room of a broken ship as there’s a ghost holding him back while he’s struggling to make his way out. With almost half of his hand struggling, we can only imagine the level of haunting we’re going to deal with in the movie. Vicky as always has nailed his expressions, and has been successful in intriguing us. Do y’all feel the same?

Karan Johar shared the poster on Twitter as he wrote, “Trapped in fear!! Save @vickykaushal09 from #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, in theatres near you. #Bhoot #FridayThe13th @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @bhumipednekar @Bps_91 @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_”

The makers also revealed a 3D poster of the movie. Check it out below:

Fear all around, there's no escaping it. Help Vicky Kaushal escape #TheHauntedShip on 15th November, 2019 in theatres… Posted by Dharma Productions on Thursday, September 12, 2019

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

Vicky shared the poster and wrote: “Nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu. In cinemas November 15, 2019.”

Calling it a special role, leading lady Bhumi wrote: “Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one guys.”

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!