Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal Visits Golden Temple To Seek Blessings Of The Almighty

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal who is quite active on social media took to Instagram to share a picture of him from Golden temple.

The actor shared the picture along with a caption that read: “Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!”

The actor who is currently in Punjab for the shoot Shoojith Sircar’s directorial Sardar Udham Singh, in the photo can be seen offering his prayers to the almighty.

Vicky and the team of Sardar Udham Singh will soon kickstart the second schedule of the film in the state.

The film which went on floors in the month of April will have the actor in a never before seen avatar. The dashing actor who will be seen in the titular role of a freedom fighter has even lost 13 kilos to fit into the character.

Apart from Punjab, the film will also be shot in foreign locations of Germany, UK, Russia, and Ireland.

The versatile actor who was last seen on big screen early this year in Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he even won Nation Award under best actor category, also has two other big projects in his hands in the form of Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship & Takht.

