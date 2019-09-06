Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship: Vicky Kaushal Wraps Up The Shoot In Style – WATCH!

After keeping it a secret for a long time, both Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal astonished everyone when they announced their second project together titled Bhoot. The first part – Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship – of the three parts film went on floors earlier this year and Vicky has finally wrapped up the film. Vicky took to his social media page to announce the wrap.

Just like the first look poster of the film, Vicky’s wrap up post was also on-point. Vicky wrote, “Rolled our last shot for ‘BHOOT Part 1- The Haunted Ship‘ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one on #Nov15th. #Bhoot …,”

Talking about the picture, we can see Vicky posing in one of his signature poses with a blue background. Glancing towards his side, Vicky’s gaze will definitely captivate you. He even shared a few videos from the wrap up on the sets of the film where he can be seen cutting a cake.

The film also marks Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan’s debut as a producer and Bhanu Pratap Singh’s debut as a director. The film is slated to release on November 15, this year and marks Karan Johar’s entry into the horror genre as well. He, earlier revealed how the title Bhoot is a trademark of Ram Gopal Varma and RGV instantly honoured his request to use it for his film.

