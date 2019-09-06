Vicky Kaushal Shares His Craziest Fan Encounter, Reveals A Female Fan Landed Up At His House

Vicky Kaushal is the heartthrob of our country. Thanks to his talent, amazing performances and good looks, he enjoys a lot of fan following and admirers. Every post the Raazi actors share is full of comments in which fans express their liking towards him.

A lot of fans do go overboard when it comes to expressing their affection and love towards their favourite fans. It has happened with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In an interview with Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal was asked about his craziest fan encounter.

The actor shared that a female fan came to his place once and talked to his parents. She told them that she was talking with Vicky on Facebook for a few months. Vicky added that the girl told his mom he called to his house as we talk on Facebook.

However, the actor’s mom knew at that time he wasn’t on Facebook. After this incident, Vicky Kaushal got the fake accounts with his name closed and started a verified one. The Sanju actor said, “She found it very difficult to believe that it wasn’t me that she had been talking to, all along. Apart from that incident, the experiences have all been sweet.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and then Karan Johar’s Takht.

