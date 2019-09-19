Vicky Kaushal On Takht Alongside Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh: “Preparations On In Full Force”

Karan Johar’s Takht is one of the most anticipated projects currently. Not just the period drama storyline but the grand ensemble of the film has become the talk of the town lately. It will be the first time when actors like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kushal and Bhumi Pednekar will make an appearance together on the big screen and people are very excited about it.

While Alia and Ranveer have already started prepping for their role, it looks like Vicky will also soon join the team. Sharing an update about the film, Vicky revealed that the team will start shooting for the film in February next year and he will join then post the completion of his other projects.

He said, “We will begin Takht in February, preparations of which are on in full force. Before that, I will finish Udham Singh and then I will go for Takht.” He further said, “I am very excited. It is a big film with a huge cast. I am very excited for when we will come in one frame and act. We are all very happy and am waiting for it to start.”

Its is said that Takht showcases the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Ranveer is reportedly playing the former while Vicky will play Aurangzeb. This face-off sure sounds interesting and we cannot wait to see what the film will be all about.

Apart from Takht, Vicky is also collaborating with Karan on another project titled Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. This will be the first time we will get to see Vicky in a horror film. He is also a part of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh where he essays the role of Udham Singh.

