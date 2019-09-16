Takht: After Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Kickstarts Prep For Karan Johar’s Directorial

The magnum opus Takht is a huge project for several reasons. Firstly, it marks Karan Johar’s return as a director after the 2016 release film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Secondly, the grand ensemble including Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor makes the project all the more exciting.

Recently, Alia shared an update about her prep for Takht. She posted a boomerang on Instagram which showed her holding a mug that read ‘Takht‘ while she was sitting with KJo. Now, even Ranveer has shared an update on his social media as he prep for his role in the magnum opus.

He posted a story featuring Karan and renowned designer Manish Malhotra and captioned it as, “Prepping for the throne! #Takht.” This surely indicated that the designer is doing the costumes for the cast in Takht and seeing his previous work we think that the stars will look absolutely stunning in his designs. Check out the picture here:

Takht’s screenplay is done by Sumit Roy and the dialogues are penned by Hussain Haidry. The film is rumoured to go on floors earlier than it was scheduled to as Alia’s dates are free post Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah got shelved.

