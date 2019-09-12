Takht: Karan Johar Directorial To Be Shot Extensively In This Country To Reprise Mughal Era

Karan Johar’s Takht is making it to the headlines due to multiple reasons. One of those is that it brings an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor on board, while the other is about the delay in shoot due to the failure of Kalank. Now as clearly stated by Karan the movie is to go on floors by February or March 2020, we have also learnt some interesting details about the locations of this highly anticipated project.

Set in the Mughal era, Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to capture the striking visuals for Takht.

A close source to Takht reveals, “The film will be extensively shot in Italy. The picturesque castles and old architecture of the country speak history, and KJo wants to capture the elegance. To make it further look like the Mughal era, he also plans to use VFX. They’re planning to execute the shoot on a grand scale in Italy,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Italy, the rest of the shoot will take place in Mumbai, on the huge sets.

Karan Johar who is often criticized for only focussing on beautiful, high-class people with perfect lives in his works, said that he won’t apologize for films that he has made, although he is willing to change his cinematic syntax with changing times.

