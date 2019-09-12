Satte Pe Satta Remake: Preity Zinta Approached But DENIES To Play The Secondary Lady?

A lot is being speculated about upcoming Farah Khan & Rohit Shetty’s action entertainer. While from the very fact of the movie being a remake of Satte Pe Satta is not yet confirmed, so is the case in terms of its leading cast which according to reports have landed in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s kitty! The latest has to do about Preity Zinta being approached, and here’s all we know.

According to some latest developments, Zinta has been approached by the makers but not for stepping into Hema Malini’s lead role from the original, and the actress wasn’t happy with that! Hence, she passed it on.

“She was offered one of the female lead roles from Satte Pe Satta, but not the role played by Hema Malini in the original. Why would she agree to be part of a film where she has to play second fiddle to another leading lady?,” revealed a source close to Deccan Chronicle.

Moreover, the report further suggests that while Hrithik has signed on the dotted lines, Deepika Padukone being a part of the project is highly doubtful because the actress is stuck amidst her choc-o-bloc schedule which consists of multiple projects that she’s looking forward to do! The search is still on for Hrithik’s leading lady and makers are looking for a woman who has the desired pull at the box office!

Only time will tell what’s on the plate for us finally, but all we can hope is for an announcement to happen at the earliest. Can you even keep calm anymore?

