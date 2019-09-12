Baaghi 3: From Going On Floors To Extravaganza Locations – Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is All Set To Be GRAND!

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is one of the highly-anticipated action entertainers in Bollywood. While Shraddha Kapoor is back as a leading lady, Riteish Deshmukh’s addition is an interesting twist to the franchise. With high hopes pinned down on the third part of the popular franchise, the movie is finally going on floors today.

Baaghi 3 will kick-start its shoot in Mumbai from today, which will be a 7-day long schedule. The source close to the movie quotes, “All the three actors will be a part of the first seven-day schedule. While day one of the shoot will have more conversational scenes, the team jumps into action from the next day,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

It is also learnt that after Mumbai, the movie will get shot across some real locations, which were shortlisted by director Ahmed Khan.

“They have decided on Georgia and Serbia as the locations abroad. A marathon schedule will begin in October with the protagonist defending a city in a larger-than-life finale,” adds the source.

Tiger has also learnt new forms of MMA including Krav Maga, Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Kick-Boxing and Muay Thai, for his character of Baaghi 3.

The movie is said to wrap up towards the end of the year and is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

In last week, Shraddha Kapoor updated her fans that she is already started preparing for her role in Baaghi 3.

Shraddha took to Instagram Stories to share an update about the project.

She posted a photograph of the front page of the script. It read: “‘Baaghi 3‘”

“‘Baaghi 3‘ prep. Shoot starts in a few days,” said Shraddha.

