War Box Office Day 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s Film Stays Good On Thursday!

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War was good on Thursday as 24.35 crores more came in, including 23.10 crores from Hindi version. The drop is a little more than 50%, though it would have been better had the collections been on the right side of 25 crores mark. After all, the film has seen good reviews coming its way and has been generally liked as well, which means the word of mouth is essentially positive.

Nonetheless, one also has to consider the fact that first day was simply spectacular and now the second day is sort of bonus numbers since the real weekend is yet to come. As long as the numbers stay over the 20 crores mark today, there is a good hope that at least on Sunday, if not Saturday itself, the Sidharth Anand directed film will get into the 30s again, which would be a great result.

Last year when Thugs of Hindostan had released on Diwali and set a huge record, it crashed in subsequent days. Good hold on the second day, despite being entirely working, has ensured that for War there would be growth in days to come. How big, would eventually decide where is this Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer heading for. So far the film has collected 74.70 crores in its Hindi version and 77.70 crores including all languages and one wait to see if, with some stretch, the 100 crores mark is crossed today itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!