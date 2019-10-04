Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Muskaan Kataria Accuses Faisal Khan Of Cheating With Sneha Wagh: “He Cheated Even When We Were A Part Of The Show”

Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria were one of the best couples of Nach Baliye Season 9. They had quit the show as Faisal got injured on the sets of Chandragupta Maurya and doctor advised to not perform anymore. They were winning audiences hearts back to back with their amazing performances. They eventually had to leave the show amid Faisal’s injury. Following which they parted ways later on. In a recent report, Muskaan has accused Faisal of cheating on her with his Chandragupta Maurya co-star Sneha Wagh even when they were a part of Nach Baliye 9.

Recently, Faisal told Bombay Times that Muskaan did Nach Baliye with him just to get the limelight and money. Now, in a recent interview with BT, Muskaan shared her side of the story and said, “If I was with him for money or the limelight, there were several opportunities for me to cash in on my relationship with a celebrity, but I didn’t. The decision to make our relationship public was his, and not mine. Probably, he wanted to break away from his image of a child artiste.”

She further added, “On day one, I rushed to the hospital along with my mother to see him, but was shocked to see his co-actor accompanying him everywhere. The next day, I was told not to visit as his father was not comfortable having me around. I was in utter shock as they used to treat me like family. I don’t want to take anyone’s name, but I am sure that he was cheating on me with her even during Nach Baliye.”

Well, it’s difficult to say who’s lying or who’s telling the truth. But with each passing day, it’s turning uglier than ever. We hope everything settles soon between the two!

